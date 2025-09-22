Man arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure after incident at Chesterfield hotel

By Tom Hardwick
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 13:58 BST
A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure after police were called to reports of an incident at a hotel in Chesterfield.

Derbyshire Police have confirmed that a man was arrested following an incident at the Sandpiper Hotel in Chesterfield at the weekend.

A force spokesperson said: “A Libyan man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure at the Sandpiper Hotel, at Sheffield Road, on Saturday, September 20.

“He has been released on bail as investigations continue.”

Police confirmed that a man had been arrested at the Sandpiper Hotel.placeholder image
This information has been provided by police as forces have been encouraged to disclose the ethnicity and nationality of suspects in certain cases. The interim guidance from the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) aims to reduce the risk to public safety where there are high levels of misinformation about an incident.

