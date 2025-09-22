Man arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure after incident at Chesterfield hotel

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure after police were called to reports of an incident at a hotel in Chesterfield.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire Police have confirmed that a man was arrested following an incident at the Sandpiper Hotel in Chesterfield at the weekend.

A force spokesperson said: “A Libyan man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure at the Sandpiper Hotel, at Sheffield Road, on Saturday, September 20.

“He has been released on bail as investigations continue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police confirmed that a man had been arrested at the Sandpiper Hotel.

This information has been provided by police as forces have been encouraged to disclose the ethnicity and nationality of suspects in certain cases. The interim guidance from the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) aims to reduce the risk to public safety where there are high levels of misinformation about an incident.