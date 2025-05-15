Man arrested on suspicion of grooming offences after allegedly meeting teenage girl in Derbyshire

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 15th May 2025, 16:12 BST
A man has been arrested on suspicion of engaging in sexual communication with a child – after allegedly meeting a teenage girl in Derbyshire.

Last week, the Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood Team asked for help from the public as they attempted to trace a man, following an allegation that a male had met a teenage girl in West Hallam following online contact on a social media app.

Most Popular

A team spokesperson said: “On Thursday, May 14, a man in his 20s, from the Gravesend area of Kent, was arrested on suspicion of engaging in sexual communication with a child, meeting a girl under the age of 16 following grooming and a public order offence. The man remains in police custody while enquiries continue.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sergeant Matt Duffield, from the Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood Team, added: “I would like to thank everyone who came forward with information – your help has been vital in arresting this man.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of child grooming offences.placeholder image
A man has been arrested on suspicion of child grooming offences.

“While enquiries are ongoing, and no charges have been brought – this is a good reminder to parents and guardians of children to have conversations with the children and young people about social media applications and the potential risks involved.

“There are a number of resources on our website and on the NSPCC website.”

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice