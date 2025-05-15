Man arrested on suspicion of grooming offences after allegedly meeting teenage girl in Derbyshire

A man has been arrested on suspicion of engaging in sexual communication with a child – after allegedly meeting a teenage girl in Derbyshire.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week, the Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood Team asked for help from the public as they attempted to trace a man, following an allegation that a male had met a teenage girl in West Hallam following online contact on a social media app.

A team spokesperson said: “On Thursday, May 14, a man in his 20s, from the Gravesend area of Kent, was arrested on suspicion of engaging in sexual communication with a child, meeting a girl under the age of 16 following grooming and a public order offence. The man remains in police custody while enquiries continue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Matt Duffield, from the Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood Team, added: “I would like to thank everyone who came forward with information – your help has been vital in arresting this man.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of child grooming offences.

“While enquiries are ongoing, and no charges have been brought – this is a good reminder to parents and guardians of children to have conversations with the children and young people about social media applications and the potential risks involved.

“There are a number of resources on our website and on the NSPCC website.”