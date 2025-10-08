Man arrested on suspicion of drug and driving offences after being caught by police near Chesterfield

By Tom Hardwick
Published 8th Oct 2025, 09:39 BST
Police arrested a man near Chesterfield on suspicion of drug and driving offences – after officers discovered narcotics and hundreds of pounds in cash.

Officers from the Staveley Safer Neighbourhood Team made an arrest after stopping a vehicle in the town yesterday (Tuesday, October 7).

A team spokesperson said: “The occupant was stop-searched, resulting in the discovery of Class A drugs and several hundred pounds in cash. “A male was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and driving offences.”

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice