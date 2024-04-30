Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after car collides with bus stop in Derbyshire

A man has been arrested on suspicion of two offences after a crash in Derbyshire.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 30th Apr 2024, 16:31 BST
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision involving a car and a bus stop in Greenhill Lane, Leabrooks – at 6.30am on Sunday, April 28.

A force spokesperson said: “A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and drink driving.

“He has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.”