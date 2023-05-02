Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Derbyshire - as injured victim taken to hospital

The incident occurred just before 4 pm on April 17 when the victim, a man in his thirties, was walking near to the shops on Kedleston Street.

He suffered an injury to his head after being assaulted by another man and went to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not serious or life-threatening.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the offence. He has been bailed as investigations continue.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or was in the area at the time.

If you can help with our investigation, please contact us using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 23000230492:

