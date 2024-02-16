Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after woman stabbed at Derbyshire home
Derbyshire Police were called to a house in Wheatlands Lane at Baslow just after 2.00pm yesterday (Thursday, February 15) to reports that a woman had been stabbed.
The woman, who is in her 50s, was taken to hospital where she is being treated for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.
Just before 5.20pm, officers from Cheshire Police stopped a vehicle just outside Northwich and arrested a man, also in his 50s, on suspicion of attempted murder.
The man remains in police custody at this time.
The suspect and victim are known to one another and there is no wider risk to the public.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may be able to help with their investigation. If you have information that might aid their enquiries, contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 24*095085:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.