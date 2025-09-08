Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after pensioner stabbed in Derbyshire
Derbyshire Police were called to reports that a man had been assaulted at Whitecross Gardens, off Kedleston Road in Derby, at 2.20pm on Saturday, September 6.
A force spokesperson said: “At the scene, a man in his 80s was found with stab wounds. He has been taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.
“A British man in his 50s from Derby was arrested soon after on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.
“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and it is understood to be an isolated incident with no wider risk to the public.”
Anyone who can assist with the investigation should contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 25000526087:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
This information has been provided by police as forces have been encouraged to disclose the ethnicity and nationality of suspects charged in certain cases. The interim guidance from the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) aims to reduce the risk to public safety where there are high levels of misinformation about an incident.