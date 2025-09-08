Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after pensioner stabbed in Derbyshire

A pensioner was taken to hospital in a serious condition after being stabbed in Derbyshire – with police arresting a man on suspicion of attempted murder.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire Police were called to reports that a man had been assaulted at Whitecross Gardens, off Kedleston Road in Derby, at 2.20pm on Saturday, September 6.

A force spokesperson said: “At the scene, a man in his 80s was found with stab wounds. He has been taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A British man in his 50s from Derby was arrested soon after on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

A man was arrested following the incident.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and it is understood to be an isolated incident with no wider risk to the public.”

Anyone who can assist with the investigation should contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 25000526087:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

This information has been provided by police as forces have been encouraged to disclose the ethnicity and nationality of suspects charged in certain cases. The interim guidance from the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) aims to reduce the risk to public safety where there are high levels of misinformation about an incident.