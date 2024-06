The 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of a firearm by armed police officers in the Grove Road area just after 6.30pm last night (Monday, June 2) – after a report of a domestic incident in Brimington on Saturday.

A Police spokesperson said that, while there had been a significant police presence in the area, this was due to the circumstances of the alleged crimes and there is no wider risk to the public.