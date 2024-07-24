Man arrested in Derbyshire town after he is found in possession of suspected class A drugs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man had been arrested in Ilkeston after he was found in possession of suspected class A drugs.

Plainclothes officers from Ilkeston police station were on patrol yesterday (July 23) when they spotted a male acting suspiciously.

The male was found to be in possession of suspected class-A drugs and a quantity of cash.

He was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody while enquiries continue.

Following the arrest PC Ramshaw from Ilkeston SNT said: ''We will continue to use gathered intelligence and local knowledge to target these street dealers. Drug supply is illegal, and we are determined to prevent the criminality and anti social behaviour it brings into our community.''

Anyone who has concerns or information regarding similar activity in their area is asked to contact police using

any of the following contact methods:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.