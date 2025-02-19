Man arrested in connection with series of Peak District burglaries

A man has been arrested by police in connection with a series of Peak District burglaries – with his vehicle also being seized by officers.

A male has been arrested by the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team in connection with a series of burglaries at a farm and neighbouring rural property in the Peak District.

A DRCT spokesperson said: “Officers have searched a property in Rotherham and a vehicle believed connected with the offences has been seized.

“The suspect has been released on bail pending further investigation.”