Man arrested in connection with series of Peak District burglaries
A man has been arrested by police in connection with a series of Peak District burglaries – with his vehicle also being seized by officers.
A male has been arrested by the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team in connection with a series of burglaries at a farm and neighbouring rural property in the Peak District.
A DRCT spokesperson said: “Officers have searched a property in Rotherham and a vehicle believed connected with the offences has been seized.
“The suspect has been released on bail pending further investigation.”