Man arrested in connection with 12 burglaries in Derbyshire town
Police have arrested an individual in relation to 12 burglaries that took place in a Derbyshire town.
The 29-year-old was arrested on Saturday, March 12 in connection with the alleged offences, which have taken place at homes and businesses in and around Matlock between Tuesday, February 22 and the day of his arrest.
Some of the items which were reported to have been stolen included bicycles, tools, small items of furniture and tobacco.
The man, who is from the Matlock area himself, has been bailed while enquiries into the offences continue.
PC Steve Fraser of the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “Burglary is an invasive crime that can make people feel unsafe, cost money and inconvenience those affected.
“We are committed to targeting this type of crime and would also encourage people to help reduce the risk of becoming a victim by making sure that your homes, sheds, outbuildings and premises are secure.”