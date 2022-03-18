The 29-year-old was arrested on Saturday, March 12 in connection with the alleged offences, which have taken place at homes and businesses in and around Matlock between Tuesday, February 22 and the day of his arrest.

Some of the items which were reported to have been stolen included bicycles, tools, small items of furniture and tobacco.

The man, who is from the Matlock area himself, has been bailed while enquiries into the offences continue.

PC Steve Fraser of the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “Burglary is an invasive crime that can make people feel unsafe, cost money and inconvenience those affected.