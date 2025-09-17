Man arrested in Chesterfield after police uncover “significant quantity of Class A drugs”

By Tom Hardwick
Published 17th Sep 2025, 09:37 BST
Police arrested a man for several offences in Chesterfield – after officers discovered a “significant quantity” of drugs.

On Tuesday, September 16, officers from the Newbold and Staveley Safer Neighbourhood Teams arrested an individual suspected of being involved in drug distribution across Chesterfield.

A team spokesperson said: “The suspect was observed in Newbold, where he stopped to refuel his vehicle.

“Following a thorough search of both the individual and the vehicle, officers uncovered a significant quantity of Class A drugs.

“Consequently, the suspect was arrested on charges related to possession with intent to supply, in addition to various driving offences.”

