Man arrested in Chesterfield after police discover “substantial amount of drugs”
A man was arrested in Chesterfield after police seized a “substantial amount of drugs” from a vehicle.
The Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested a man in Chesterfield today (Tuesday, July 8) – following reports from members of the public about a vehicle potentially involved in drug dealing.
A team spokesperson said: “Officers performed a traffic stop, resulting in a vehicle and its occupants being searched on Victoria Street, Chesterfield.
“As a result, one male has been arrested for drug offences and a substantial amount of drugs have been taken off the streets. Special thanks to Police Dog Harris who made positive detections in the vehicle.”