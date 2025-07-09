Man arrested in Chesterfield after police discover “substantial amount of drugs”

A man was arrested in Chesterfield after police seized a “substantial amount of drugs” from a vehicle.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested a man in Chesterfield today (Tuesday, July 8) – following reports from members of the public about a vehicle potentially involved in drug dealing.

A team spokesperson said: “Officers performed a traffic stop, resulting in a vehicle and its occupants being searched on Victoria Street, Chesterfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a result, one male has been arrested for drug offences and a substantial amount of drugs have been taken off the streets. Special thanks to Police Dog Harris who made positive detections in the vehicle.”