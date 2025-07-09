Man arrested in Chesterfield after police discover “substantial amount of drugs”

By Tom Hardwick
Published 9th Jul 2025, 09:12 BST
A man was arrested in Chesterfield after police seized a “substantial amount of drugs” from a vehicle.

The Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested a man in Chesterfield today (Tuesday, July 8) – following reports from members of the public about a vehicle potentially involved in drug dealing.

A team spokesperson said: “Officers performed a traffic stop, resulting in a vehicle and its occupants being searched on Victoria Street, Chesterfield.

“As a result, one male has been arrested for drug offences and a substantial amount of drugs have been taken off the streets. Special thanks to Police Dog Harris who made positive detections in the vehicle.”

