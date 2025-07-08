Man arrested for failing drugs test as police continue efforts to tackle dealers in Derbyshire town
The Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team have arrested a man following a failed drugs test at Shipley Country Park.
A team spokesperson said: “Following local intelligence being brought to our attention about possible drug dealing in Heanor, officers have made proactive attempts to tackle this – resulting in a green Volvo being stopped in Shipley Country Park on Monday, July 7.
"Both occupants have been dealt with for drugs possession offences and the driver was arrested due to failing a roadside drugs test, testing positive for Cannabis. The male has been interviewed and bloods taken.”