Man arrested following reports of sexual assault in park in Long Eaton
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers received reports that a woman had been assaulted and had sexual comments made to her by a man on West Park off Wilsthorpe Road at around 3.15 pm, on November 6.
Police launched an investigation into the incident and a 33-year-old man has been arrested, while enquiries continue.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information that would help the officers is asked to contact the force using the below methods quoting incident number 679 of 6 November.
Website – use crime reporting tools on Derbyshire Constabulary website
Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.