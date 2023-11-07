Man arrested following reports of sexual assault in park in Long Eaton

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in Long Eaton following reports of a sexual assault.

Officers received reports that a woman had been assaulted and had sexual comments made to her by a man on West Park off Wilsthorpe Road at around 3.15 pm, on November 6.

Police launched an investigation into the incident and a 33-year-old man has been arrested, while enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information that would help the officers is asked to contact the force using the below methods quoting incident number 679 of 6 November.

