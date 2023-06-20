Officers were called to St Peter’s Road in Buxton just after 7.30 pm on Monday, June 19 to reports of two men running down the road. One of the men reportedly had a firearm.

Officers attended the scene and it has been reported by witnesses that a police helicopter was seen circling above Fairfield.

A man in his fifties was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession of an air weapon with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of a prohibited weapon in a private place. He remains in police custody.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “This is an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.”

