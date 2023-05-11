Man arrested following reports of anti social behaviour near library in Derbyshire town

Officers from Long Eaton Police SNT have been active around the Library on Tamworth Road and Broad Street today after reports of anti social behaviour by members of the public.

Officers were first called to reports if a suspicious male and female causing alarm in the park area outside the library. PCSOs Cooper and Hawksworth responded to the call finding those matching the description partaking in a few to many tins of strong cider.

The street drinkers swiftly left the area after the remaining apple based aperitif was poured away.

Within the hour an eagle eyed member of the community, saw a male who was believed to be inebriated and had become unconscious, tucked away in the bushes by the library. Once again PCSO's Cooper and Hawksworth answered the call and headed back to the scene.

After the safety of the male had been assessed and communication finally established. The male decided to become aggressive and threatening to the local PCSOs. PC's Bates and Taylor attended a call for assistance, with the male being arrested for a public order offence.

