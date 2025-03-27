Man arrested as police raid Derbyshire hotel room – after weapon and large quantity of cash and drugs seized

A 19-year-old male has been arrested after a large quantity of cash and drugs were seized in Derbyshire.

Officers from the Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team attended an address in Duffield in December 2024 and enforced a section 8 PACE warrant.

During the search of the property, numerous items were seized – including over £26,000 in cash, over £25,000 in designer goods, a quantity of class B drugs, drug dealing paraphernalia and a zombie knife.

Enquiries have been ongoing which resulted in officers from the Neighbourhood Acquisitive Crime Team arresting a suspect in an early morning raid at a hotel room in Mickleover.

Further searches of the hotel room revealed a further £6000 in cash, more designer clothing, Class A drugs, Class B drugs and multiple mobile phones.

A 19-year-old male from Duffield was arrested on suspicion of the following offences: concerned in the supply of class A drugs (Cocaine), concerned in the supply of class B drugs (Cannabis), possession of an offensive weapon in a private place and money laundering.

The male has been released on strict bail conditions whilst enquiries are ongoing.