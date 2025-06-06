Man arrested as police launch murder inquiry after body discovered in Derbyshire flat

Police have launched a murder investigation after the body of a woman was found in Derbyshire – with a 63-year-old man being arrested by officers.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire Police were called to reports that the body of a woman had been found inside a flat on Ashe Place, Normanton, Derby – at around 11.30am on Thursday, June 5

A force spokesperson said: “On arrival, a 47-year-old woman was found deceased. The woman’s family has been informed, and our specially trained officers are supporting them at this difficult time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An investigation has been launched into the cause of her death and a 63-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.”

Those with information are being urged to contact Derbyshire Police.

Chief Inspector Lauren Woods, community manager for the south of the county, added: “As there has been an increased police presence in the area recently, we are aware that this may be causing the community concern. We would like to provide reassurance that this incident is believed to be isolated and took place inside a property.

“Our officers will remain in the area speaking to the local community. Please feel free to approach them with any information you may have that could help our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using one of the following methods, quoting reference number 25*325812:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.