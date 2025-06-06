Man arrested as police launch murder inquiry after body discovered in Derbyshire flat
Derbyshire Police were called to reports that the body of a woman had been found inside a flat on Ashe Place, Normanton, Derby – at around 11.30am on Thursday, June 5
A force spokesperson said: “On arrival, a 47-year-old woman was found deceased. The woman’s family has been informed, and our specially trained officers are supporting them at this difficult time.
“An investigation has been launched into the cause of her death and a 63-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.”
Chief Inspector Lauren Woods, community manager for the south of the county, added: “As there has been an increased police presence in the area recently, we are aware that this may be causing the community concern. We would like to provide reassurance that this incident is believed to be isolated and took place inside a property.
“Our officers will remain in the area speaking to the local community. Please feel free to approach them with any information you may have that could help our investigation.”
