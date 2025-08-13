Man arrested as football fans quickly separated by police – amid disorder reports after Chesterfield's game against Mansfield

Derbyshire police said that the game was a ‘real success’ with only two arrests through the evening.

A significant policing operation was carried out in Chesterfield in the evening of Tuesday, August 12, as the Spireites’ Carabao Cup clashed against Mansfield Town.

Derbyshire officers were joined by colleagues from Nottinghamshire, and South Yorkshire Mounted Police to ensure everyone’ safety.

Videos showing police escorting Mansfield Town through Chesterfield have been shared online, with witnesses reporting disorder following the game.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “Games between Chesterfield and Mansfield are always hotly contested affairs – but we never want that passion to spill over into anything more unsavoury.

“A significant policing operation took place at the game and, for the most part, it passed off without incident and thousands of fans contributed to a fantastic atmosphere inside the stadium."

Derbyshire police confirmed that two people have been arrested in relation to the game, but no major incidents took place.

A spokesperson for the force added: “There were only two arrests with one taking place prior to the game and saw a teenage boy arrested for possession of drugs.

“The second took place after the game had finished during an incident in which rival fans were quickly moved apart by officers, including dog units. A man was arrested for assaulting a police officer.

“Footage from the evening is being reviewed in order to identify anyone else who may have been involved in any disorder.

“Overall, the game was a real success, albeit with a result that Chesterfield fans will be disappointed with, especially against such local rivals, but we know they will bounce back for the next game and be cheering on the players as the new season continues.”