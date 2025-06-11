Man arrested as drug raid uncovers cannabis grow at Derbyshire property

A man has been arrested and remanded to prison in connection with a cannabis grow uncovered in Ilkeston.

Officers from the Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood Team removed cannabis plants from a property on East Street in Ilkeston yesterday (Tuesday, June 10)

The plants were found on Monday, June 9, after a drug search was conducted at the address following intelligence developed by officers.

Dion Vidrica, 31, of Ilkeston, was arrested at the scene. He has appeared before the court this morning (Wednesday, June 11) and was remanded to prison.

Sergeant Duffield from the Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood Team said: ''Our Officers work hard to develop intelligence around organised crime in our community. We are a proactive team and will enforce and target those individuals involved in criminality.'

“As well as being illegal, such activity is highly dangerous, as in this case, the electricity supply had been diverted, and posed a serious risk of fire to the occupants and the neighbouring properties.'

''We will continue to detect and destroy cannabis grows in our area and protect the public from the danger and risks they pose.''

Anyone who has concerns or information regarding similar activity in their area is asked to contact police using any of the following contact methods:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.