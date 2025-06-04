Man arrested and weapons seized after police raid uncovers drugs at property in Derbyshire town
Derbyshire Police executed a warrant at a property in Long Eaton on Friday, May 30 – leading to the arrest of a man in his 40s.
A Long Eaton Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “Officers from your Safer Neighbourhood Team and Crime Action Group conducted a Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act warrant at a property on Walton Street, Long Eaton.
“In the property, officers found an amount of Class A and B drugs and a number of prohibited weapons, which have all been seized. A male in his 40s was arrested and taken to custody by officers – and has since been remanded.
Sgt Buckland from Long Eaton Safer Neighourhood Team, added: “Your local SNT will act on information that is presented to them. Here we have executed a warrant based on information provided by the public and taken weapons out of circulation along with a quantity of controlled substances.
“If you know something which is a risk to our community then help us by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. We will act on that information and make Long Eaton safer for everyone.”