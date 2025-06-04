Man arrested and weapons seized after police raid uncovers drugs at property in Derbyshire town

A drugs raid at a Derbyshire property saw officers seize narcotics and weapons – with a man being taken into custody.

Derbyshire Police executed a warrant at a property in Long Eaton on Friday, May 30 – leading to the arrest of a man in his 40s.

A Long Eaton Safer Neighbourhood Team spokesperson said: “Officers from your Safer Neighbourhood Team and Crime Action Group conducted a Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act warrant at a property on Walton Street, Long Eaton.

“In the property, officers found an amount of Class A and B drugs and a number of prohibited weapons, which have all been seized. A male in his 40s was arrested and taken to custody by officers – and has since been remanded.

These are the weapons that were seized by officers.These are the weapons that were seized by officers.
These are the weapons that were seized by officers.

Sgt Buckland from Long Eaton Safer Neighourhood Team, added: “Your local SNT will act on information that is presented to them. Here we have executed a warrant based on information provided by the public and taken weapons out of circulation along with a quantity of controlled substances.

“If you know something which is a risk to our community then help us by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. We will act on that information and make Long Eaton safer for everyone.”

