Man arrested and charged with several offences after incident at pub in Derbyshire town centre

A man has been arrested and charged with a number of offences – including two counts of assaulting a police officer – after an incident broke out at a Derbyshire pub.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports that a man had been assaulted in the beer garden of the Borough Arms at Bath Street, Ilkeston – with the incident occurring at 12.30am on Sunday, July 20.

A forces spokesperson said: “A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged with two counts of assault, two counts of assaulting a police officer and possession of class A drugs.

“He has been remanded into custody and enquiries are ongoing. Detectives have since spoken to a number of witnesses, but we know there are more who are yet to come forward.

The incident occurred at the Borough Arms.

“We are appealing for those witnesses, and anyone else who has any information about the incident, to please come forward.”

Information can be sent the force using one of the methods below, quoting incident number 25*423833: