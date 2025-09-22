Man arrested and charged with multiple offences after police execute warrant at property in Derbyshire town
Derbyshire Police carried out a warrant at an address in Brook Street, Holmgate, Clay Cross – just before 5.00am on Friday, September 19.
A force spokesperson said: “At the scene, a man was arrested and taken into police custody. In the early hours of Saturday, September 20, Colin Bailey was charged with criminal damage, affray, and persistently making use of a public communication network to cause annoyance/inconvenience/anxiety.
“The 38-year-old, of no-fixed abode, was remanded in police custody and appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on September 20.”