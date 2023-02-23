Man arrested and charged with four offences after “detailed investigation” into allegations in Derbyshire town
A man was arrested in a Derbyshire town yesterday and charged with a number of offences – including burglarly and possessing an offensive weapon.
Christopher Swift, of Ray Street, Heanor was arrested by officers from the Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team on Wednesday, February 22. This followed what officers described as a “detailed investigation” into allegations of a burglary and other offences.
The 40-year-old was charged with burglary, two counts of vehicle interference and possession of an offensive weapon – all of which occurred in the area around Ilkeston Road, Heanor.
READ THIS: Drivers left as “sitting ducks” after smart motorway safety systems stop working in Derbyshire during rush hour
He was remanded into custody and is set to appear in court today (Thursday, February 23).