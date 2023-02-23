News you can trust since 1855
Man arrested and charged with four offences after “detailed investigation” into allegations in Derbyshire town

A man was arrested in a Derbyshire town yesterday and charged with a number of offences – including burglarly and possessing an offensive weapon.

By Tom Hardwick
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Christopher Swift, of Ray Street, Heanor was arrested by officers from the Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team on Wednesday, February 22. This followed what officers described as a “detailed investigation” into allegations of a burglary and other offences.

The 40-year-old was charged with burglary, two counts of vehicle interference and possession of an offensive weapon – all of which occurred in the area around Ilkeston Road, Heanor.

Swift was charged with a total of four offences.
He was remanded into custody and is set to appear in court today (Thursday, February 23).