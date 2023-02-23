Man arrested and charged with four offences after “detailed investigation” into allegations in Derbyshire town

Christopher Swift, of Ray Street, Heanor was arrested by officers from the Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team on Wednesday, February 22. This followed what officers described as a “detailed investigation” into allegations of a burglary and other offences.

The 40-year-old was charged with burglary, two counts of vehicle interference and possession of an offensive weapon – all of which occurred in the area around Ilkeston Road, Heanor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swift was charged with a total of four offences.