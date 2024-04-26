Man arrested and charged with four offences after alleged Derbyshire assault

A man has been charged with a total of four offences after an alleged assault in Derbyshire last month.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 26th Apr 2024, 10:26 BST
The alleged assault took place on the morning of Friday, March 22 – in the Booth Street area of Alvaston.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The victim, a woman in her mid-30s, reported speaking to a number of people while in a distressed state.

“Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who was in the area and saw a red Vauxhall Astra on the same morning.

Officers have called on anyone who can help their enquiries to come forward.
Officers have called on anyone who can help their enquiries to come forward.

“A 42-year-old man was arrested and subsequently charged with dangerous driving, threats to kill, assault by beating and engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour.”

Those who can help officers with their enquiries, in particular anyone with CCTV that may have captured the car being driven in the area, are asked to contact the force using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 24*170905:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.