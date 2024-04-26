Man arrested and charged with four offences after alleged Derbyshire assault

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The alleged assault took place on the morning of Friday, March 22 – in the Booth Street area of Alvaston.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The victim, a woman in her mid-30s, reported speaking to a number of people while in a distressed state.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who was in the area and saw a red Vauxhall Astra on the same morning.

Officers have called on anyone who can help their enquiries to come forward.

“A 42-year-old man was arrested and subsequently charged with dangerous driving, threats to kill, assault by beating and engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour.”

Those who can help officers with their enquiries, in particular anyone with CCTV that may have captured the car being driven in the area, are asked to contact the force using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 24*170905:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101