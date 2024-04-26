Man arrested and charged with four offences after alleged Derbyshire assault
and live on Freeview channel 276
The alleged assault took place on the morning of Friday, March 22 – in the Booth Street area of Alvaston.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “The victim, a woman in her mid-30s, reported speaking to a number of people while in a distressed state.
“Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who was in the area and saw a red Vauxhall Astra on the same morning.
“A 42-year-old man was arrested and subsequently charged with dangerous driving, threats to kill, assault by beating and engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour.”
READ THIS: Cash-strapped Derbyshire council submits plans for £3.75 million solar farm near nature reserve
Those who can help officers with their enquiries, in particular anyone with CCTV that may have captured the car being driven in the area, are asked to contact the force using any of the below methods – quoting reference number 24*170905:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.