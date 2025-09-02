Man arrested and charged in connection with incident near McDonald’s restaurant in Derbyshire

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with an incident near a Derbyshire McDonald’s restaurant.

A man has been charged with a public order offence after allegedly threatening another man in Derby city centre. The incident happened close to the McDonald’s restaurant in St Peter's Street on Friday, August 22.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers have been making extensive enquiries, including reviewing CCTV footage, and have arrested and charged a man in connection with the incident.

“Tyrone Webster, 35, of no fixed address, has been charged with a public order offence. He has been given conditional bail to appear before Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court in mid-September.

“Officers would like to thank members of the public who came forward to report the crime to us.”