Man arrested and charged in connection with alleged robbery in Derbyshire town
A Derbyshire man was remanded in custody after being arrested and charged in connection with an alleged robbery.
Jacob Harper was arrested on Wednesday, April 2 – in connection with an alleged robbery in Milton Avenue, Ilkeston.
The 33-year-old, of St Mary Street, Ilkeston, has now been charged with robbery.
Harper appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Friday, April 4 – where the case was adjourned to a future date. Harper was also remanded into custody.