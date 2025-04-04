Man arrested and charged in connection with alleged robbery in Derbyshire town

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 4th Apr 2025, 14:43 BST
A Derbyshire man was remanded in custody after being arrested and charged in connection with an alleged robbery.

Jacob Harper was arrested on Wednesday, April 2 – in connection with an alleged robbery in Milton Avenue, Ilkeston.

The 33-year-old, of St Mary Street, Ilkeston, has now been charged with robbery.

Harper appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Friday, April 4 – where the case was adjourned to a future date. Harper was also remanded into custody.

