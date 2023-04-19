The collision occurred on the eastbound side of the carriageway between Toyota Island and Chellaston on Sunday, April, 16.

Two men, who were in a Bentley Bentayga which left the carriageway and struck a bridge pillar, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Images and video from the crash scene have since been circulating on social media.

A 64-year-old man from Burton-on-Trent has been arrested on suspicion of malicious communications and harassment. He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Constable Trish Siddall-Hart, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We ask that members of the public do not take or share images and footage following serious and fatal collisions such as this as it causes the families involved further distress.

