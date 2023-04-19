News you can trust since 1855
Man arrested after video showing scene of fatal road traffic collision on A50 in Derbyshire shared on social media

A man has been arrested after a video showing the scene of a fatal collision on the A50 was shared on social media.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 19th Apr 2023, 13:22 BST- 1 min read

The collision occurred on the eastbound side of the carriageway between Toyota Island and Chellaston on Sunday, April, 16.

Two men, who were in a Bentley Bentayga which left the carriageway and struck a bridge pillar, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Images and video from the crash scene have since been circulating on social media.

A 64-year-old man from Burton-on-Trent has been arrested on suspicion of malicious communications and harassment. He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
A 64-year-old man from Burton-on-Trent has been arrested on suspicion of malicious communications and harassment. He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Constable Trish Siddall-Hart, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We ask that members of the public do not take or share images and footage following serious and fatal collisions such as this as it causes the families involved further distress.

“We treat these matters very seriously and will always endeavour to identify anyone involved in this type of behaviour.”