Man arrested after van crashes into number of people outside Derbyshire venue

A man has been arrested after a van crashed into a number of people in a Derbyshire town.

A 37-year-old man from Long Eaton has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent in connection with the incident.

Officers were called to reports of a collision between a van and a number of people outside Kirk Hallam Community Hall on Kenilworth Drive, Kirk Hallam this morning.

Three people were treated for injuries at the scene, two with serious but not life-threatening injuries, and one with minor injuries.

