A man has been arrested after two girls were assaulted on a bus from Derby to Leicester.

The incident took place on the Skylink bus from Derby to Leicester which left the city at around 3.50 pm on February 14 when two girls were assaulted by a man.

The girls, who were in their early teens, were not seriously physically injured. A man in his 40s from Derby was arrested the following day and has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Officers have now launched an appeal to try and trace any passengers who were on the Skyline bus and may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 25*091499:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.