By Tom Hardwick
Published 4th Nov 2025, 10:47 GMT
A 69-year-old man has been arrested following an incident that allegedly saw a teenage girl sexually assaulted on a bus travelling to Chesterfield.

Derbyshire Police are investigating an incident that allegedly saw a teenager sexually assaulted on a bus at Staveley – which was travelling between Clowne and Chesterfield.

A force spokesperson said: “The girl had boarded the number 77 Stagecoach bus from High Street in Clowne to Chesterfield, at 9.50am on October 10.

“During the journey, a man had asked if he could sit next to her and sat in the aisle seat while the girl was next to the window.

The incident is alleged to have taken place on a bus travelling between Clowne and Chesterfield.

“As the bus approached Staveley, it is reported that the man shuffled closer to the girl and touched her several times and made comments about her clothing and appearance.

“The girl then got up and left the bus at a nearby stop, and the man reportedly touched her again before she ran off the bus.

“Following this report, a 69-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

“We are very keen to hear from fellow passengers on this bus, who may have information that can assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 25*596058:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

