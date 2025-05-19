Man arrested after stabbing in Derbyshire leaves another man injured
Officers were called to reports of an assault in Mercian Way in Derby just before 4.40 pm yesterday (Sunday, May 18).
The victim, a man in his 20s, sustained non-life threatening injuries to his legs and groin.
A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in police custody.
Today (Monday, May 19) Derbyshire police have launched an appeal for the public’s help as officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information.
Anyone who can help with the investigation, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 25000287270:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.