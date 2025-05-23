Man arrested after spate of thefts from motor vehicles in Derbyshire

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 23rd May 2025, 11:10 BST

A man has been charged with seven offences of theft from motor vehicle.

Police have recently arrested a man after a spate of thefts from motor vehicle which was reported in the Stonebroom and Morton area last autumn.

The man, who has been charged with seven offences, is due to appear in court in June.

A spokesperson for Stonebroom, Pilsley, Shirland and Morton Police SNT said: “Thanks to the hard work of one of your local SNT officers, the male was charged with these offences.

"There were a number of victims, witnesses and enquiries involved with this case.”

