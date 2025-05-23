Man arrested after spate of thefts from motor vehicles in Derbyshire

A man has been charged with seven offences of theft from motor vehicle.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have recently arrested a man after a spate of thefts from motor vehicle which was reported in the Stonebroom and Morton area last autumn.

The man, who has been charged with seven offences, is due to appear in court in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Stonebroom, Pilsley, Shirland and Morton Police SNT said: “Thanks to the hard work of one of your local SNT officers, the male was charged with these offences.

"There were a number of victims, witnesses and enquiries involved with this case.”