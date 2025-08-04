Man arrested after several people left injured following brawl outside nightclub in Derbyshire town centre

A number of people were left injured after a brawl outside a Derbyshire town centre nightclub – with police arresting a 21-year-old on suspicion of GBH.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a large fight involving numerous people at Church Street, Ripley – outside of the Association nightclub – just before 3.50am on Saturday, August 2.

A force spokesperson said: “Several people were injured during the incident, with one man sustaining serious injuries -- though these are not believed to be life changing or threatening.

“A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and remains in police custody.”

Any witnesses are urged to contact Derbyshire Police.

If you have any information about this incident, and have not already spoken to police, report it to the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 25*452366:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.