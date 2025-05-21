Man arrested after series of rural burglaries in Derbyshire – as police thank local community for help
Officers from the Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood Team arrested a 51-year-old male from Chaddesden, Derby, on suspicion of a series of rural burglaries on Monday, May 19.
Today (Wednesday, May 21) police have issued a thank you message to the public for their assistance with the investigation.
PCSO Brown, from the rural beat, said: ''This has been a team effort and I would like to thank the rural community, especially the neighbourhood watch co-ordinators for their ongoing support and communication during our investigations.
"It has been a challenge to identify the suspect because of the rural nature of these crimes, but by working together it has enabled us to secure this arrest.''
The male was charged with five offences and bailed pending further investigations.