Police received a number of reports about a man indecently exposing himself in Riddings Park on Tuesday, March 7.

A man in his 30s has now been arrested in connection with the offence and released on conditional police bail pending further enquiries.

Sergeant James Bowler, of the Somercotes and Riddings Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We are aware of the community concerns around this incident and I would like to reassure the public that these matters are being investigated as we work with partners to tackle the concerns.

“We understand there has been a concern in the community in relation to this reported incident, however, I would ask that people allow my officers the time to conduct their investigation without interference.”