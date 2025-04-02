Man arrested after police uncover two bulldozers stolen in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man was arrested by police after officers discovered a pair of bulldozers that had been stolen in Derbyshire.

On Monday, March 31, officers from the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team (DRCT) attended a farm in Rochdale and located two bulldozers stolen from Derbyshire last year.

A DRCT spokesperson said: “A male was arrested in connection with the thefts and has been bailed pending further enquiries.

“We were supported by colleagues from Greater Manchester Police and the National Construction and Agricultural Theft Team.”