On Thursday, June 23, officers from the Staveley and Newbold Safer Neighbourhood Teams joined forces with a housing officer from Chesterfield Borough Council in a partner agency visit. They attended a number of properties on Devonshire Street, Porter Street and Devonshire Close in Staveley as part of county lines safeguarding.

During these visits it was confirmed that drug gang members have been using a number of flats in the area belonging to vulnerable members of the community. Safeguarding measures have now been put in place and regular visits by the Safer Neighbourhood Teams will continue.

An arrest was made of a local 23-year-old male from Devonshire Street, Staveley. He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

The vulnerable people will have regular visits from local officers.

The male has since been interviewed and released under investigation at this time.

PC Williams from Staveley SNT said: “This was some positive action taken by the team today, safeguarding a vulnerable member of the public and then arresting a drug dealer who brings misery to the local area by profiting on their addictions. We will continue to disrupt the use and supply of drugs within our local communities and arrest all those involved.”

If you suspect drug dealing or cultivation of drugs to be taking place in your area, report this to Derbyshire Police using any of the following methods:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101