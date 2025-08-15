Man arrested after police recover two stolen vehicles near Chesterfield - including caravan and Ford Transit van

A man has been arrested after two stolen vehicles and further car parts were found in Clay Cross.

Derbyshire police officers were deployed to a location in Clay Cross in the early hours of yesterday morning (Thursday, August 14) after receiving information that a Ford Transit van, stolen less than 24 hours earlier from Nottinghamshire, was seen at the site.

Derbyshire Rural Crime Team officers, Roads Policing and Local Policing Units attended and the entry was effected.

The stolen van was found in the location, alongside further stolen property identified on site – including this Caravan stolen from the Thames Valley area and ‘copious amounts of presumed stolen car parts’ which are all subject to further examinations.

A stolen Ford Transit van and a caravan have been recovered after police were called to a location in Clay Cross.

One man was arrested on scene and transported to custody for handling offences. He has since been interviewed and bailed pending further enquiries.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Rural Crime Team said: “The Rural Crime Team is one of Derbyshire’s more highly trained units when it comes to the identification of Caravans, Agricultural and Plant Machinery.

“Fortunately, plenty of forensic opportunities were present for future identification of the outstanding offenders.

“All identified stolen property has been recovered pending return to their rightful owners!”

