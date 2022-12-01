Man arrested after police execute warrant at property in Derbyshire village

On Saturday, November 26, officers from the Alfreton Safer Neighbourhood Team executed a warrant at a property on Sleetmoor Lane, Somercotes.

A man was arrested, but has since been released while enquiries continue.

In a Facebook post, the Alfreton SNT said: “We understand that incidents such as this may be concerning, however, there is no wider risk to the public.”

