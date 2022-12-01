News you can trust since 1855
Man arrested after police execute warrant at property in Derbyshire village

A man was taken into custody after officers carried out a warrant at a Derbyshire property.

By Tom Hardwick
52 minutes ago - 1 min read

On Saturday, November 26, officers from the Alfreton Safer Neighbourhood Team executed a warrant at a property on Sleetmoor Lane, Somercotes.

A man was arrested, but has since been released while enquiries continue.

In a Facebook post, the Alfreton SNT said: “We understand that incidents such as this may be concerning, however, there is no wider risk to the public.”

Derbyshire Police were approached for more details, but the force said they were unable to comment further at this stage.