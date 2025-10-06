Man arrested after police discover knife and suspected drugs in Derbyshire town

A man was arrested in a Derbyshire town after police stopped a vehicle – leading to the discovery of suspected drugs and a knife.

Officers from the Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team stopped a suspicious vehicle during proactive patrols in Ripley town centre on Thursday, October 2.

A team spokesperson said: “The driver was detained and searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

“Officers recovered a quantity of suspected Class A and Class B drugs, along with a knife. A roadside drug test also returned a positive result for cannabis.

“A 28-year-old man from Belper was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, possession of a bladed article in a public place and driving while over the specified drug limit.

“This arrest is part of our ongoing efforts to tackle drug-related crime and respond to concerns raised by local residents. We remain committed to making Amber Valley a safer place and will continue to target those who bring harm to our communities.”