Man arrested after police called to reports of male exposing himself and acting in disorderly manner in Derbyshire town centre

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 11th Aug 2025, 10:51 BST
Officers have arrested a man after reports of a male exposing himself in Matlock.

The incident took place on Friday, August 8, when officers received reports of a man allegedly exposing himself and acting in a ‘drunk and disorderly manner’ around Matlock town centre.

Police located the man and arrested him before thanking the local community for their assistance.

A spokesperson for Matlock Police SNT said: “We would like to thank our community for helping us keep the area safe.”

