Man arrested after police called to reports of assault at apartment block in Chesterfield town centre

A man has been arrested after an incident in Chesterfield which left one person injured.

Police officers were called to reports of an assault and threats at Wain Avenue in Chesterfield town centre at 11am on Sunday, March 23.

Witnesses have reported increased police presence near Piccadilly Heights apartments at Wain Avenue on Saturday night (March 22) and overnight until Sunday morning (March 23).

Residents said that police officers were seen ‘guarding’ the gate to Piccadilly Heights on Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We were called to reports that a man was assaulted and threatened at an address in Wain Avenue at around 11am on Sunday 23 March.

“Officers attended the scene and arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion of affray and he has been bailed as enquiries continue. The victim suffered minor physical injuries as a result of the incident.”