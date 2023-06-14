The fatal collision took place at 10.20am this morning (June 13) at the junction of Brookside Road and the A608 – near Breadsall.

It is reported that the crash involved a Honda motorcycle and a BMW 1 Series: the rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 20s from Derby, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been made aware.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver of the BMW, a man in his 20s from the Matlock area, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving

Witnesses at the scene reported seeing two cars, one believed to be orange and the other white, turning left into Brookside Road at the same time as the collision occurred.

Derbyshire Police are now appealing for witnesses and drivers with dashcam footage to come forward after a motorcyclist died in a collision earlier today.

Officers are keen to speak to the drivers of these vehicles along with any other witnesses – in particular any drivers with dashcam footage which captured the collision or the moments leading up to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services attended the incident with several roads closed in the area for around five hours and motorists told to take alternative routes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, including reference 23000361054:

Website – We have crime reporting tools on our website: use our online contact form

Facebook – send us a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Twitter – direct message our contact centre via @DerPolContact

Phone – call us on 101