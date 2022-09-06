Man arrested after motorcyclist dies following collision with Range Rover in Derbyshire village

Police officers were called to reports of a collision between a motorcycle and a Range Rover in Derby Road, at the junction of Denby Hall Way, just outside Marehay.

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision between a motorcycle and a Range Rover in Derby Road, at the junction of Denby Hall Way, just outside Marehay at 2.30pm on Saturday, September 3.

The rider of the red Triumph motorcycle, a man in his sixties, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Range Rover, a man in his thirties, was arrested at the scene and has since been released on police bail while the investigation continues.