Man arrested after motorcyclist dies following collision with Range Rover in Derbyshire village
A motorcyclist has died following a collision just outside Marehay, near Ripley.
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision between a motorcycle and a Range Rover in Derby Road, at the junction of Denby Hall Way, just outside Marehay at 2.30pm on Saturday, September 3.
The rider of the red Triumph motorcycle, a man in his sixties, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Range Rover, a man in his thirties, was arrested at the scene and has since been released on police bail while the investigation continues.
Derbyshire police appeal for anyone with any information that may be of use to the investigation to contact the officers quoting reference number 22*513571.