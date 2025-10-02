Man arrested after incident that forced police to close busy road in Derbyshire
A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after an incident in Burton Road, Derby. Officers were called to reports that a man had been assaulted at an address close to the city centre just after 9.30am today (Thursday, October 2).
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “It is understood the victim of the assault did not suffer serious physical injuries as a result of the incident.
“At the scene, a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in police custody. Burton Road was closed for a short time to allow officers to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.”