Man arrested after drugs raid in Derbyshire town uncovers almost 100 cannabis plants inside home

Police arrested a man at a property in a Derbyshire town – after a drugs raid saw officers discover nearly 100 cannabis plants.

On Friday, October 11, officers from the Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team carried out a drugs raid at an address in the town.

A team spokesperson said: “A S23 Misuse of Drugs Warrant was executed at a property on Breach Road, Heanor.

“Inside the property, a cannabis grow with just under 100 plants was found. One male was arrested inside the property and is currently on bail pending further investigation.”

