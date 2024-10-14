Man arrested after drugs raid in Derbyshire town uncovers almost 100 cannabis plants inside home
On Friday, October 11, officers from the Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team carried out a drugs raid at an address in the town.
A team spokesperson said: “A S23 Misuse of Drugs Warrant was executed at a property on Breach Road, Heanor.
“Inside the property, a cannabis grow with just under 100 plants was found. One male was arrested inside the property and is currently on bail pending further investigation.”
If you have any further information regarding this matter, or suspect there is something similar at a property near you, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.