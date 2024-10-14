Man arrested after drugs raid in Derbyshire town uncovers almost 100 cannabis plants inside home

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 14th Oct 2024, 09:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police arrested a man at a property in a Derbyshire town – after a drugs raid saw officers discover nearly 100 cannabis plants.

On Friday, October 11, officers from the Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team carried out a drugs raid at an address in the town.

A team spokesperson said: “A S23 Misuse of Drugs Warrant was executed at a property on Breach Road, Heanor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Inside the property, a cannabis grow with just under 100 plants was found. One male was arrested inside the property and is currently on bail pending further investigation.”

Officers found almost 100 cannabis plants inside the property.Officers found almost 100 cannabis plants inside the property.
Officers found almost 100 cannabis plants inside the property.

READ THIS: Police appeal after crash in Derbyshire leaves four people – including young girl – hospitalised

If you have any further information regarding this matter, or suspect there is something similar at a property near you, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice