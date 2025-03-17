Man arrested after drugs raid at property on busy Chesterfield road – which saw police discover cannabis factory

A police drugs raid saw officers uncover a cannabis factory at a property in Chesterfield – with a man being arrested at the scene.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from the Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Team attended an address along Chatsworth Road on March 11 – and uncovered a cannabis factory at the property.

A team spokesperson said: “A male at the scene was arrested and subsequently charged for the cultivation of cannabis and abstracting electricity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We urge anyone with information regarding the cultivation of cannabis in their area to please contact us by calling 101 or 999 in case of emergency. Let’s work together to maintain the safety and security of our community.”