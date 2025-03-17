Man arrested after drugs raid at property on busy Chesterfield road – which saw police discover cannabis factory
A police drugs raid saw officers uncover a cannabis factory at a property in Chesterfield – with a man being arrested at the scene.
Officers from the Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Team attended an address along Chatsworth Road on March 11 – and uncovered a cannabis factory at the property.
A team spokesperson said: “A male at the scene was arrested and subsequently charged for the cultivation of cannabis and abstracting electricity.
“We urge anyone with information regarding the cultivation of cannabis in their area to please contact us by calling 101 or 999 in case of emergency. Let’s work together to maintain the safety and security of our community.”