Man arrested after Derbyshire attack that left woman with serious injuries – as police launch appeal for witnesses

A man has been arrested after an attack along a Derbyshire street that left a woman with serious injuries – with police calling for any witnesses to come forward.

Derbyshire Police have launched an investigation into an incident that occurred on Meath Avenue, Chaddesden – at around 11.00pm on Friday, August 8.

A force spokesperson said: “A man arrived at the location in a dark-coloured Ford Fiesta, got out of the vehicle and headed towards a block of flats. On his way back to his car, the man damaged the wing mirror of a vehicle parked outside.

A woman, who owns the vehicle, then confronted the suspect – who got into his car and drove along the curb towards her. He then attacked the woman, leaving her with serious facial injuries.

Any witnesses should contact Derbyshire Police.

“A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and has been released on conditional bail. Investigating officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the assault, or those with any information about the incident, to please come forward.

“In addition, if anyone has CCTV, dashcam or Ring doorbell footage that covers the area of the assault, then please get in touch.”

You can contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting incident number 25*466638:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.